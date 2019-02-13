Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2019 / 9:19 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australia's Treasury Wine posts 17.1 pct rise in HY profit

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world’s largest standalone winemaker, said on Thursday first half net profit rose 17.1 percent as surging sales to its biggest market, China, overcame a slowdown in consumer spending.

The owner of the Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass labels reported net profit of A$219 million ($155.21 million)for the six months to Dec. 31. Analysts’ forecasts called for a rise in net profit of about A$231 million.

Pre-tax profit was A$338.3 million, within the guidance it gave on Jan. 21 of between A$335 million and A$340 million. ($1 = 1.4110 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Byron Kaye and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below