UPDATE 1-Australia's Treasury Wine Estates' annual profit jumps on Asia thirst

(Adds guidance, details on China customs delay)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world’s biggest listed winemaker, said on Thursday annual net profit rose 34 percent as surging demand in Asia helped it overcome delays getting product cleared through Chinese customs.

Net profit was A$360.3 million ($260.68 million) for the year to June 30, compared with A$269.1 million the previous year. That beat expectations of A$347.9 million, according to the average forecast of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The owner of the Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Lindemans labels said it will pay a final dividend of A$0.17 share, compared with A$0.13 the previous year.

Under CEO Mike Clarke, Treasury has staged a recovery since a disastrous foray into the U.S. saw it throw out thousands of cases of cheap wine and fend off two takeover offers from private equity firms in 2014.

The company has since re-entered the U.S. market for mid-range product, which it calls “masstige” wine, by buying the wine business of global drinks company Diageo Plc.

Treasury said U.S. revenue fell over 13 percent after a one-off A$25 million adverse earnings impact from certain changes to its sales model in the United States.

Meanwhile, segment revenue from Asia rose 39 percent, riding soaring Chinese demand for Australian wine, up nearly two-thirds in 2017.

In May, however, the company warned it was experiencing delays having some Australian wine exports cleared by Chinese customs, amid a diplomatic dispute between Australia and its biggest trade partner.

On Thursday, Treasury said industry delays on Australian wine imports into China in the fiscal fourth quarter “appear to have abated.”

Treasury also reiterated guidance of about 25 percent growth in its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest and tax. ($1 = 1.3822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)