Jana Partners pushes TreeHouse for sale after buying stake, shares jump

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Jana Partners is pushing TreeHouse Foods to explore options, including a sale, after taking a 7.3% stake, the packaged food company disclosed in a filing on Wednesday, sending its shares up 22%.

Jana bought more than four million shares in TreeHouse as it viewed the stock to be undervalued even after nearly three years into a turnaround, the fund said in the filing.

TreeHouse has a market capitalization of about $2.4 billion and its shares were trading up at $51.67 in morning trading.

Jana continues to have "constructive discussions" with the board to resolve undervaluation and total stockholder return, including evaluating a sale, the filing here said.