FTC opposes Post Holding's proposed acquisition of TreeHouse

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that Post Holdings Inc’s proposed acquisition of TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s ready-to-eat cereal business will harm competition and it authorized a preliminary injunction if needed to block the merger.

“Households nationwide benefit from the robust competition between Post and TreeHouse, and a merger between these companies would likely lead to higher prices and reduced quality of the store-brand cereals that consumers enjoy today,” Ian Conner, Deputy Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)