Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 19, 2019 / 7:45 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

FTC opposes Post Holding's proposed acquisition of TreeHouse

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that Post Holdings Inc’s proposed acquisition of TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s ready-to-eat cereal business will harm competition and it authorized a preliminary injunction if needed to block the merger.

“Households nationwide benefit from the robust competition between Post and TreeHouse, and a merger between these companies would likely lead to higher prices and reduced quality of the store-brand cereals that consumers enjoy today,” Ian Conner, Deputy Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below