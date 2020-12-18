Federal criminal probe into Baltimore defense attorney snags another lawyer

A federal grand jury in Baltimore on Friday charged a well-known local criminal defense attorney with crafting fake documents and records with the goal of impeding federal investigations into his former law partner and client.

Friday’s superseding indictment adds Joshua Treem, a partner at Baltimore-based Brown Goldstein & Levy, to the pending federal criminal case against Kenneth Ravenell, another prominent defense attorney in the city who was charged in September 2019 with helping his drug trafficker client and associates evade law enforcement and launder money.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mBADTs