Westlaw News
March 5, 2019 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novartis accuses J&J of false advertising for psoriasis drug Tremfya

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit is falsely claiming that its psoriasis treatment Tremfya is safer than the more popular Cosentyx, according to a lawsuit that Novartis Pharmaceuticals filed Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Novartis alleges that Janssen is “cherry picking” the results of an unscientific head-to-head comparison in its conference presentations and marketing materials directed at dermatologists, other physicians and related professionals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C3IkgK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
