Aug 9 (Reuters) - Zinc miner Trevali Mining Corp said on Thursday an accident at its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso resulted in the death of a worker.

The miner was hired by a contractor, the company said.

Senior management on site is investigating the accident in conjunction with government authorities, the company added.

Trevali has suspended all underground operations at the mine, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)