CORRECTED-Michigan tribe's lender entitled to sovereign immunity-4th Circuit

Online lender Big Picture Loans is entitled to sovereign immunity as an arm of a native American tribe in Michigan and does not have to face a lawsuit by Virginia borrowers accusing it of predatory lending, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in holding that Big Picture was not an arm of the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians in Michigan. Big Picture was controlled by the tribe and created to boost its economic development and thus was immune from Virginia’s state lending laws, said Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, writing for the panel.

