July 25, 2018 / 12:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says 'unfair' FCC would not approve Sinclair-Tribune merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it was “sad and unfair” that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission would not approve the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media.

“So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

“Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!” he added. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
