Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co has terminated its $3.9 billion deal to be bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group , the company said on Thursday, after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai raised concerns about the acquisition.

Tribune also filed a lawsuit against Sinclair, alleging material breach of contract, the company said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)