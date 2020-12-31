Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Hedge fund Alden Global seeks to buy Tribune Publishing -WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Alden Global Capital is planning to buy newspaper chain Tribune Publishing Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2L2JAYV on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alden Global, which is already Tribune’s largest shareholder with a 32% stake, could disclose an offer for the remaining stake in the company as soon as Thursday, the WSJ said. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

