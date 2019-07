Nexstar, Tribune must divest TV stations in 13 markets -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc and Tribune Media Co must divest television stations in 13 markets to resolve antitrust concerns over their proposed $6.4 billion merger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The markets are centered in Davenport, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; Ft. Smith, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Norfolk, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech)