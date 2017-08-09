FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

Tribune Media's quarterly revenue falls 2.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , which agreed to be bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in May, reported a 2.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower growth in its television and entertainment business.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $30.4 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $161.6 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell to $469.5 million from $479.8 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

