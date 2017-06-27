9th Circuit rejects environmental challenge to Navy base expansion

Omissions from a U.S. Navy environmental impact statement for an additional explosives-handling wharf at a nuclear-missile submarine servicing facility in Washington state were insufficient to require a new statement, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Ground Zero for Nonviolent Action and the Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, who wanted the court to order the Navy to prepare a new environmental impact statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ti7HrA