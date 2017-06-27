FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
9th Circuit rejects environmental challenge to Navy base expansion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 2 months ago

9th Circuit rejects environmental challenge to Navy base expansion

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Omissions from a U.S. Navy environmental impact statement for an additional explosives-handling wharf at a nuclear-missile submarine servicing facility in Washington state were insufficient to require a new statement, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Ground Zero for Nonviolent Action and the Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, who wanted the court to order the Navy to prepare a new environmental impact statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ti7HrA

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.