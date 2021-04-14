Dubai logistics firm Tristar says IPO plans withdrawn

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Logistics firm Tristar on Wednesday said it had withdrawn plans for an initial public offering in Dubai, stating that the board and shareholders see better returns through the current growth plan under the existing shareholder structure.
Reuters earlier reported the listing had been withdrawn, with sources saying there had been insufficient investor demand. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Writing by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Mark Potter)
