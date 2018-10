Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tristel said on Wednesday it would stockpile all its component parts and finished products ahead of Britain’s forthcoming exit from the European Union.

“We have advised our continental customers to increase their stockholdings over the coming months in preparation for possible disruption to the supply chain,” said Tristel, which makes products to prevent infections and control contamination. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)