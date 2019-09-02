Brazilian homebuilder Trisul to price share offering on Sept. 12 -filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Trisul SA expects to price its new share offering on Sept. 12, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Trisul will sell 30 million shares, and the size of the offering may be raised by 35% to 40.5 million shares depending on demand. The share offering was approved by the homebuilder’s board on Friday and will be managed by the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica Federal.

Considering closing prices on Friday, Trisul’s share offering may raise up to $110 million. ($1 = 4.1196 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Paul Simao)