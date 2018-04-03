Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants

April 3 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Triumph Group Inc and Gulfstream Aerospace, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, plan to reallocate the assembly of components jointly produced at both companies to fewer and more automated plants.

Triumph said the agreement includes a plan for reallocating work between Triumph’s Tulsa, Oklahoma and Nashville, Tennessee plants and Gulfstream’s Savannah, Georgia facility.

The G650 jet’s wing box and wing completion work, which are now co-produced at the three plants, are expected to move to Gulfstream’s Savannah factory, Triumph said.

The aircraft parts maker said it would maintain its role as the supply chain integrator on the program, and that it expects the actions to have a positive impact on its long-term financial performance.

Triumph makes parts for Gulfstream’s business jet wings, leading edges, stringers, skins, flaps, and composite components. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)