U.S. FTC settles fight with Tronox over purchase of Cristal's titanium dioxide business

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd has reached a settlement with U.S. antitrust enforcers that will allow it to move forward with its purchase of much of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The company valued the deal at $1.673 billion when it was announced in February 2017.

Under the terms of the settlement, Tronox has agreed to sell facilities in Ashtabula, Ohio which make titanium dioxide. It had previously valued the assets at $700 million, and a British company, INEOS Enterprises AG, agreed to buy the plants. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)