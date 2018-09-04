FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 8:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical storm Gordon gains strength: NHC

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Gordon has gained in strength and is expected to become a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Gordon was located about 280 miles (450 km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of four to eight inches over southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southeast Arkansas, the NHC said. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

