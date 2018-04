April 16 (Reuters) - Casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy Tropicana Entertainment Inc in a deal valued at $1.85 billion in cash.

Tropicana Entertainment owns and operates eight casinos and resorts in Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey and Aruba. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)