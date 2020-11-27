Troutman Pepper white-collar defender, ex-U.S. prosecutor hangs his own shingle

(Removes byline)

Five months after Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders made its official debut in a rare 2020 Big Law merger, one of its partners has branched out on his own with a new white-collar boutique, ChaikenLaw.

David Chaiken, a former federal prosecutor in Atlanta, joined legacy firm Troutman Sanders’ white-collar and government investigations practice in 2016. Troutman completed a merger with Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton in July, creating a 1,100-lawyer firm with an annual revenue approaching $1 billion.

