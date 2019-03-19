Russian steel pipemaker TMK considers listing its European division

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK is considering an IPO of its European division, with a possible decision in the first half of 2019, said its head of strategy, Vladimir Shmatovich.

The reason for a listing is to get cash and is not connected to the risk of sanctions, Shmatovich added.

“Though some investors, who don’t really understand the sanctions and judge them superficially would feel more comfortable if the asset has European or U.S. minority shareholders,” Shmatovich said.

TMK also working on an IPO of its U.S. division. Shmatovich said that it was on track.