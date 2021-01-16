Truckers exempt from California rest-break laws, 9th Circuit holds

In a loss for California labor officials and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a federal appeals court on Friday upheld the Trump administration’s determination that federally regulated trucking firms do not have to provide drivers with meal and rest breaks otherwise required by state law.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deferred to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s 2018 determination that California’s more stringent meal and rest break (MRB) rules were preempted by the FMCSA’s less-stringent regulations.

