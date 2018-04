STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research in a statement released late on Tuesday:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America in March at 46,900 units, the third consecutive month in which orders eclipsed the 40,000-unit mark

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)