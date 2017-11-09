Air Products, China's Yankuang to build coal-to-syngas plant in Shaanxi

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - One of China’s top coal miners Yankuang Group and U.S. industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc have agreed to build a $3.5 billion coal-to-synthesis gas (syngas) plant in Shaanxi province, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal came as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to China, the world’s top consumer of coal.

Syngas is a combination of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and some carbon dioxide that is typically manufactured by gasifying a solid hydrocarbon fuel.