REFILE-General Electric says signs $3.5 bln deals for China
November 9, 2017 / 4:54 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

REFILE-General Electric says signs $3.5 bln deals for China

(Corrects ‘Electric’ to upper case in headline)

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co signed three commercial deals with Chinese partners worth a total of $3.5 billion on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.

The partnerships were signed in the presence of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
