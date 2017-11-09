UPDATE 1-China to buy another 12 mln t of US soybeans in 2017/18 in $5 bln deals

* 2 letters of intent signed as Trump visits Beijing

* In one agreement COFCO to buy 4 mln T of beans from ADM

* Agreements come as U.S. seeks to offload record crop (Adds detail, background)

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States soybean industry has signed two letters of intent with Chinese importers covering the $5 billion purchase by the latter of an additional 12 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 marketing year.

The non-binding agreements, disclosed by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in a statement, are among a series of trade accords announced during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing. China is the world’s top soybean buyer of and the U.S. its second supplier after Brazil.

In the first agreement, signed on Nov. 8, the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce said it intended to purchase 8 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans worth $3.4 billion.

A second agreement will be signed on Thursday between grains trader ADM and China’s COFCO for intent to purchase 4 million tonnes of soybeans worth $1.6 billion, said the USSEC

The two deals follow a pledge by Chinese importers to buy 12.53 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans during a visit to the U.S. in July. They also come as U.S. farmers seek to export more beans after growing a record crop.

Separately, China’s agriculture ministry revised up its forecast for soybean imports in the 2017/18 crop year on Thursday to 95.97 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 94.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)