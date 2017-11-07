S.Korea to start talks with U.S. on developing military capabilities

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korea will immediately start talks with the United States on developing the Asian nation’s military capabilities, including deploying the latest surveillance assets, the South’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

The pact was made during a summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a news briefing.

The leaders also agreed to continue joint three-way efforts with Japan for practical responses to North Korean threats, he added. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)