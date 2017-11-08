Trump's unannounced visit to DMZ with S.Korea's Moon cancelled due to fog

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned an unannounced visit to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea due to bad weather on Wednesday, the last day of his visit to the South, a spokeswoman said.

Trump was to have been accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The U.S. president made two attempts to reach the DMZ but was forced to cancel the trip due to fog, she said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)