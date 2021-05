WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer applauded Facebook Inc’s decision to maintain its suspension of Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, saying it has the right to refuse to be a medium for the former Republican president.

“I applaud that decision. Facebook is not the public square,” Hoyer said in a Washington Post live interview. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)