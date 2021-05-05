Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Trump assails Facebook, Twitter, Google actions as "total disgrace"

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the actions of Facebook, Twitter and Google are a “total disgrace” and the tech companies should pay a political price.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said in a statement accusing the companies of violating his free speech rights. “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

