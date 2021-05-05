QUOTEBOX-Reactions to Facebook oversight board upholding Trump's suspension

May 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s oversight board on Wednesday upheld the company’s suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the company was wrong to make the suspension “indefinite” and asked it to re-assess the penalty.

Following are comments from Facebook, politicians and analysts:

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.”

"The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process." (bit.ly/3nOkBIh)

FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD

“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on Jan. 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence.”

"The Board also found Facebook violated its own rules by imposing a suspension that was 'indefinite.' This penalty is not described in Facebook's content policies. It has no clear criteria and gives Facebook total discretion on when to impose or lift it." (bit.ly/3upiaOF)

FACEBOOK

"The (oversight) board also made a number of recommendations on how we should improve our policies. While these recommendations are not binding, we actively sought the board's views on our policies around political figures and will carefully review its recommendations." (bit.ly/33fJGSH)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN

“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections.”

“His view is that there is more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging - sometimes life threatening - information is not going out to the American public.”

STENY HOYER, U.S. HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER - DEMOCRAT

“I applaud that decision. Facebook is not the public square,” Hoyer said in a Washington Post live interview.

Facebook’s decision says they do not want to be an organ for somebody who incited an insurrection, he added.

“So they’ve made a determination and they don’t want to be an avenue to convey that, through their medium, and I think they have the right to do that.”

KEVIN MCCARTHY, U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER - REPUBLICAN

“Facebook is more interested in acting like a Democrat Super PAC than a platform for free speech and open debate. If they can ban President Trump, all conservative voices could be next. A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech.”

ADAM SCHIFF, U.S REPRESENTATIVE (DEMOCRAT) AND CHAIRMAN OF U.S HOUSE INTELLIGENCE PANEL

“The president is continuing to go out here and push the big lie about the election, continuing I think to endanger our democracy by doing that, and so he continues to make the case that he would violate the policies if they readmitted him.”

RICK SCOTT, REPUBLICAN SENATOR

"Big tech thinks it can control everything. Companies that censor Americans while giving brutal dictators a pass should not have free rein over your personal data to use for their benefit." (bit.ly/3uz0cJT)

MARSHA BLACKBURN, REPUBLICAN SENATOR

Facebook's decision to uphold its ban on President Donald Trump is extremely disappointing. It's clear that Mark Zuckerberg views himself as the arbiter of speech. (bit.ly/33h3hC7)

RO KHANNA, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE AND DEMOCRATIC VICE CHAIR OF THE CONGRESSIONAL CAUCUS ON INDIA

I support the FB Oversight Board's nuanced decision to uphold the suspension which is consistent with the principles I have articulated to balance ethical community standards with user speech. (bit.ly/3ePvHIQ)

CORBIN BARTHOLD, INTERNET POLICY COUNSEL AT TECHFREEDOM

The Board’s ruling confirms the obvious — that Trump gloried in violence on Jan. 6. And the upholding of his ban from Facebook’s sites is completely justified. The evidence is clear: Donald Trump is an online misinformation super-spreader.

The good news, for those who disagree with the Board’s decision, is that the government had no hand in it.

Although we applaud the Board’s ruling, we recognize that content moderation is an evolving process, of which the Board is just one component.

TAMA LEAVER, PROFESSOR OF INTERNET STUDIES AT CURTIN UNIVERSITY, AUSTRALIA

“For me, this was the right call by the Board, and passes the ball back to Facebook: they need to decide for themselves how long Trump is banned for, and whether he is ever allowed back.”

“Given the way he weaponised social media, it is probably for the best that Trump gets banned permanently, but that requires Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook to have the political courage to say Trump is banned permanently.”

JONATHAN KEES, ANALYST, SUMMIT INSIGHTS GROUP LLC

“I believe that Facebook (FB) will need to spend more on setting up a group to develop official policy that regulates Trump (including whether to let him return in six months) and then to monitor him and other world leaders on the same consistent rules.”

“FB may likely create a new internal board, which must continue to monitor the content and presence of (current and previous) world leaders on FB’s platform.”