Trump, hunting groups shoot down challenge to elephant-trophy permits

In a win for the Trump administration, the National Rifle Association and Safari Club International, a federal judge on Tuesday said that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can issue permits that allow individual hunters to import African elephant trophies without public notice or comment.

Senior U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., upheld a permitting process the Fish and Wildlife Service adopted in March 2018 against a challenge by Friends of Animals and the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force, which argued that the Endangered Species Act requires a lengthy, broad-based and transparent regulatory process before hunters can import trophies of endangered or threatened species.

