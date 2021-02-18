Jones Day picks up another Trump DOJ alum as transition continues

Jones Day on Thursday announced it has added a high-ranking Trump Justice Department official to its ranks, continuing the parade of former administration officials joining or returning to the firm in recent months.

In his prior roles as deputy assistant attorney general, Alexander Maugeri supervised 70 attorneys working on appellate, employment litigation, immigrant and employee rights matters. He also served as the chief of staff of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

