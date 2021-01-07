Trump campaign lawyer backs away from election lawsuit, citing criminal intent

A Pennsylvania attorney who represented the Trump campaign in a lawsuit challenging the election results there is now seeking to formally withdraw as counsel, asserting that his services were used to perpetuate a crime.

In a motion filed Thursday, more than two months after the case was dismissed, Jerome A. Marcus sought a Philadelphia federal judge’s permission to withdraw, saying his client “has used the lawyer’s services to perpetuate a crime and the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.”

