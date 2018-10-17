U.S. official charged with leaking in connection with Russia probe

Oct 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury Department official has been criminally charged with leaking confidential documents relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the Russian embassy and others, to a reporter from digital media company BuzzFeed, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Natalie May Edwards was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawfully disclosing suspicious activity reports, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. She is expected to be making her initial appearance in Virginia federal court later in the day. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)