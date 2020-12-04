Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Trump turns to sports law attorney who fought Lance Armstrong for Wisconsin lawsuit

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

As the Trump campaign’s trail of election litigation grows longer, so has the list of lawyers taking up the president’s far-fetched crusade to upend Joe Biden’s victory.

One of the latest to join the fight, and to get in line for the campaign’s mounting legal fees, is William Bock III, a sports law specialist who once investigated disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong for using performance-enhancing drugs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mItn9p

