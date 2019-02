MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Trussardi has completed the sale of a majority stake of around 60 percent to investment fund QuattroR, the two groups said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement the companies said the deal would involve a capital increase of around 50 million euros ($57 million). ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)