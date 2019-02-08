Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2019 / 5:57 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

QuattroR seen closing deal for fashion house Trussardi next week - sources

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Investment fund QuattroR is expected to finalise next week a deal to buy between 70 and 80 percent of fashion house Trussardi, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The group, which began life as a leather glove manufacturer, is owned by the Trussardi family through its Finos holding.

The company reported a loss of 30.6 million euros ($34.67 million) in 2017 after heavy writedowns. Revenues fell 8.6 percent to 24.2 million euros.

In December sources had told Reuters a series of banks, including UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, signed a funding agreement with the group worth 51.5 million euros ($58 million).

Barring last-minute hurdles in negotiations with the lenders, a final agreement is expected mid-week, the sources said.

Trussardi and QuattroR, which is partly owned by Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Luca Trogni and Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below