Insurance companies sue security firm over Heartland data breach

By Dena Aubin Two insurance companies have sued Illinois cybersecurity firm Trustwave Holdings, saying its negligence contributed to a 2008 data breach at payment processing company Heartland Payment Systems that resulted in their paying out over $30 million in claims.

Filed on Thursday by Massachusetts-based Lexington Insurance Co and Connecticut-based Beazley Insurance Co in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, the lawsuit said Heartland paid out $148 million in settlements, legal fees and related costs for the breach, at the time one of the largest ever.

