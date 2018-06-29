FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insurance companies sue security firm over Heartland data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin Two insurance companies have sued Illinois cybersecurity firm Trustwave Holdings, saying its negligence contributed to a 2008 data breach at payment processing company Heartland Payment Systems that resulted in their paying out over $30 million in claims.

Filed on Thursday by Massachusetts-based Lexington Insurance Co and Connecticut-based Beazley Insurance Co in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, the lawsuit said Heartland paid out $148 million in settlements, legal fees and related costs for the breach, at the time one of the largest ever.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tQPRuF

