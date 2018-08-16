FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 16, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

South Africa's Truworths posts profit decline of over 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer Truworths International reported a 7.3 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, in line with analyst estimates, as consumers spent warily.

Truworths, which also runs British footwear chain Office, said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 52 weeks to July 1 declined to 612.7 cents compared to the 53-week prior period. This was in line with the average estimate of 612 cents in a poll of eight analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Headline EPS, a widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off, non-trading items.

Shares in Truworths rose 4.05 percent after the announcement.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.