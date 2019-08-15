Consumer Goods and Retail
Truworths annual profit tumbles on Office writedown

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Truworths International Ltd on Thursday reported a 57.5% fall in full-year profit before tax due to the 97 million pound ($117.44 million) impairment charge related to its Office shoe chain in Britain.

The South African-listed clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said profit before tax for the full-year ended June 30 fell to 1.56 billion rand from 3.69 billion rand. ($1 = 0.8260 pounds) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

