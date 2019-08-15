UPDATE 1-Truworths annual profit tumbles on Office writedown

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Truworths International Ltd on Thursday reported a 57.5% fall in full-year profit before tax due to a 97 million pound ($117.44 million) impairment charge related to its Office shoe store chain in Britain.

The South African-listed clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said profit before tax for the full-year ended June 30 fell to 1.56 billion rand from 3.69 billion rand.

Truworths is battling a tough trading environment in Britain due to uncertainty over Brexit, plus pressures on store-based retailing as shoppers move online had hit the profitability of the Office business.

Last month the retailer said Office had entered into debt restructuring talks with its lenders. Net debt at the current period-end amounted to 418 million rand.

“Negotiations with the lenders have progressed constructively and management believes that they will be concluded satisfactorily,” it said in its result statement.

“Management is critically evaluating the real estate portfolio with a view to closing loss-making stores as leases come to an end.”

Group diluted headline earnings per share, which exclude the impairment, fell 8.5% while retail sales grew 3.7% to 18.6 billion rand. ($1 = 0.8260 pounds)