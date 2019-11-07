Hot Stocks
November 7, 2019 / 8:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Africa's Truworths sees sales tick up for first part of 2020

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Truworths International Ltd reported on Thursday a 2% rise in retail sales for the first 18 trading weeks of its 2020 financial year despite a difficult conditions.

The South African-listed clothing, shoes, jewellery and homeware retailer said sales rose to 6.3 billion rand ($427 million) during the period from July 1 to Nov. 3, with an increase in sales from its African business.

$1 = 14.7611 rand Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below