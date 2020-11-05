Truworths expects trading to remain challenging as sales drop 10%

Nov 5 (Reuters) - South African retailer Truworths International said on Thursday retail sales during the last five months dropped due to COVID-19 linked disruptions, with the trading environment expected to remain challenging as England enters a fresh lockdown.

The owner of British footwear chain Office reported a 10% fall in retail sales for the first 18 weeks of its new financial year to 5.7 billion rand ($360.31 million). It also said it has acquired the Barrie Cline Clothing business. ($1 = 15.8199 rand) (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)