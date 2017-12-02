FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish insurer Tryg in talks to buy peer Alka
#Financials
December 2, 2017 / 2:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish insurer Tryg in talks to buy peer Alka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg said on Saturday it was in talks about a possible acquisition of its unlisted competitor Alka.

“Tryg is in a dialogue concerning a potential acquisition of Alka,” the company said in a short statement following a report in Danish newspaper Berlingske.

The deal could be worth around 6 billion Danish crowns ($960 million), according to the newspaper. Tryg did not comment on the size of the deal.

($1 = 6.2581 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
