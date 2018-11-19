Company News
November 19, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

TSB Bank says Debbie Crosbie to become next CEO

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - TSB Bank on Monday said Debbie Crosbie will be its next chief executive, due to start in 2019.

Crosbie joins from CYBG PLC where she has worked for over twenty years, most recently as chief operating officer.

She replaces Paul Pester, who stepped down as TSB chief executive in September after months of pressure following a botched IT project that has cost more than 320 million euros ($365 million).

$1 = 0.8766 euros Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.