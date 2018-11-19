TSB Bank says Debbie Crosbie to become next CEO

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - TSB Bank on Monday said Debbie Crosbie will be its next chief executive, due to start in 2019.

Crosbie joins from CYBG PLC where she has worked for over twenty years, most recently as chief operating officer.

She replaces Paul Pester, who stepped down as TSB chief executive in September after months of pressure following a botched IT project that has cost more than 320 million euros ($365 million).