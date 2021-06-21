CEO of Sabadell says is open to sell British unit TSB in the long run

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell is open to sell its British unit TSB in the long run, though has no plans to carry out a transaction in the short-term, the Spanish bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno, said on Monday.

“We are not longer forced to sell (...) If at some point there is a (potential) buyer interested at a later stage, we are open to it, now we don’t even want to hear about it,” Gonzalez-Bueno said during an event held in Barcelona. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro)